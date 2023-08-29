RU RU NG NG
Premier League England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the English Premier League. The meeting will take place on August 2.

Chelsea

Apparently, the problems of the past season have not gone away. In the new Premier League season, the team is again unstable, although in the summer the blues changed their coach and updated the squad a bit.

In the new season, they managed to draw with Liverpool, lose to West Ham, and only in the third round got their first victory in the game with a modest Luton.

After three rounds of the new league season, the London club are ninth in the league table, slightly better than last season when they finished 12th.

Nottingham Forest

This team is not expected to fly high and to keep a place in the elite of English football is the main task of the team for this season.

At the start of the new season, Nottingham Forest lost to Arsenal and Manchester United, but both matches were lost by one goal difference. Interestingly, in the away game against the "Red Devils" already at the start of the game, Nottingham Forest won by two goals, but eventually lost with a score of 2:3.

Nottingham's only win of the season was in a 2-1 home game against Sheffield United.

Interesting Facts

8 of Nottingham's last 10 games have not scored over 2.5 goals. It is also worth noting that Nottingham Forest scored in all three opening rounds of the season.

Forecast

Bookmakers do not believe that Nottingham Forest will be able to impose a fight and cling to at least one point. Chelsea need to get out of the pit and for sure, with their own stands, the Blues will run forward from the first minutes. I will bet on the victory of the home team with a handicap of -1.5 at a coefficient of 1.96.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
