In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff qualification round, Pafos will take on Crvena Zvezda. The clash is set to unfold in Cyprus on Tuesday, 26 August, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this match.

Match preview

Pafos is a relatively young club, founded in 2014, but has quickly made a name for itself not only in the Cypriot league but also on the international stage. As national champions, the club is fighting for a historic breakthrough into the Champions League group stage.

Under the guidance of Spanish coach Juan Carlos Carcedo, the team plays organized and aggressive football. In Europe’s top club competition qualifiers, Pafos successively overcame Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dynamo Kyiv, earning three wins out of four matches.

In the first leg against Crvena Zvezda, they showcased clinical finishing, converting two out of their three chances. As underdogs, the Cypriots pulled off a crucial away win in Serbia and now approach the return leg in high spirits.

At home, Pafos are confident and rarely leave the pitch defeated. To prepare for this European showdown, they even postponed their opening fixture of the national league against Enosis.

Crvena Zvezda is one of Serbia’s most decorated clubs, boasting a rich history and strong traditions. In recent years, the team has been a regular in the main stages of European competitions, including the Champions League.

The season for the "Red-Whites" began over a month ago. Since then, the Serbs have cleared two Champions League qualifying rounds and kicked off their domestic campaign in style.

First, Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar were dispatched with ease, followed by a convincing win over Polish side Lech. In between, Milojević’s men scored 16 goals in four Serbian SuperLiga matches, securing confident victories throughout.

In the first leg against Pafos, they showed character but failed to capitalize on home advantage, falling 1-2. Bruno Duarte’s goal kept their aggregate hopes alive, but now the Serbian club faces a tough challenge on the road.

Match facts

Pafos have won four matches in a row.

The Cypriots have lost just once at home in 2025.

Crvena Zvezda have scored in every match since the start of the year.

The Serbians have won all three of their away games this season.

Pafos average 1.7 goals per home game, while Crvena Zvezda average 2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Pafos : Neofytos, Bruno, Goldar, Luckassen, Pileas, Dragomir, Sunjic, Pepe, Jaja, Orsic, Anderson.

: Neofytos, Bruno, Goldar, Luckassen, Pileas, Dragomir, Sunjic, Pepe, Jaja, Orsic, Anderson. Crvena Zvezda: Mateus, Seol, Milosavljevic, Rodrigo, Tiknizyan, Kostov, Bayo, Katai, Babichka, Olayinka, Ndiaye.

H2H

The first match in Serbia ended with a 2-1 victory for Pafos.

Prediction

Given Pafos’ narrow advantage after the first leg, we can expect a tense battle in the return fixture. Crvena Zvezda will push forward in attack to overturn the deficit, while the Cypriot side will look to exploit counterattacks and preserve their lead. My bet is on the visitors to win with a 0 handicap.