Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland
European Championship 17 oct 2023, 14:45 Northern Ireland - Slovenia
International, Belfast, Windsor Park
Slovenia Slovenia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Odds: 1.6

The national teams of Northern Ireland and Slovenia will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battles will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast on Tuesday, October 17, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Northern Ireland


The team brought back Michael O’Neill in the previous year. The move was pretty clear: the mentor was not only working here from 2011 to 2020, but also became the author of the main success of “the Green and Whites” in recent decades. The team qualified for the Euro 2016 and reached the 1/8 final stage there.

The British completely failed the current qualifying cycle. Northern Ireland has defeated only one opponent – San Marino.

Slovenia


The national team of Slovenia is now the leader of the group along with Denmark – both of them got 16 points. However, the Slovenians have the best goal difference and, as a result, are higher in the table. The team has a fairly good chance of the overall success in the current qualifying cycle.

Slovenia suffered its only defeat in the tournament in the battle against Finland and is now one step away from reaching the finals of the Euro 2024.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Northern Ireland ended its 5-game losing streak in the previous game with San Marino.
• Slovenia lost only 2 out of 11 previous away confrontations.
• The opponents played against each other 6 times – 3-2 in favour of the British, and 1 more game ended in a draw.

Prediction


Slovenia needs to win the following battle to continue the struggle. I am sure that the guests will do their best to achieve the goal. My bet is the victory of the national team of Slovenia with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Odds: 1.6

