Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Amidst the cup clashes in France, our attention has been drawn to the showdown between Montpellier and Nice. Find the prediction for this event on the pages of our platform.

Montpellier

Montpellier encounters challenges this season, occupying the 13th position in the league standings, with a mere 3-point gap from the relegation zone. In their recent fixture, the team succumbed to a 1-2 defeat away against Rennes, despite putting up a commendable performance overall. Montpellier isn't perceived as a contender for victory in the French Cup; the club should focus on the league, where success has been elusive for quite some time.

Nice

The "Eaglets" are enjoying a decent season, currently occupying the second position in the league table, trailing only behind PSG, with an 8-point gap. In the last round, Nice settled for a draw away against direct competitor Brest with a score of 0-0. The primary objective this season is to finish in the top 3, as it would secure a spot in the Champions League group stage. Additionally, there's potential to contend for the French Cup; the team is capable of showcasing high-quality football.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The adversaries have crossed paths once this season, in a Ligue 1 encounter at Montpellier's turf, which ended in a goalless draw.

Montpellier has been winless in the league for four consecutive matches, garnering only two points during this stretch.

Nice has failed to secure victory away from home in five consecutive league matches.

Montpellier vs Nice Prediction

Anticipate a challenging battle, with bookmakers slightly favoring Nice. Much will hinge on the initial line-ups, which will reveal the teams' priorities for this tournament. The "Eaglets" appear to be the stronger opponent this season, but superiority must be demonstrated on the field. The game is likely to be tightly contested, with few dangerous opportunities. We opt for a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.