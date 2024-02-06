RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Montpellier vs Nice prediction
Montpellier Montpellier
Coupe de France 07 feb 2024, 14:30 Montpellier - Nice
-
- : -
France,
Nice Nice
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Montpellier
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Amidst the cup clashes in France, our attention has been drawn to the showdown between Montpellier and Nice. Find the prediction for this event on the pages of our platform.

Montpellier

Montpellier encounters challenges this season, occupying the 13th position in the league standings, with a mere 3-point gap from the relegation zone. In their recent fixture, the team succumbed to a 1-2 defeat away against Rennes, despite putting up a commendable performance overall. Montpellier isn't perceived as a contender for victory in the French Cup; the club should focus on the league, where success has been elusive for quite some time.

Nice

The "Eaglets" are enjoying a decent season, currently occupying the second position in the league table, trailing only behind PSG, with an 8-point gap. In the last round, Nice settled for a draw away against direct competitor Brest with a score of 0-0. The primary objective this season is to finish in the top 3, as it would secure a spot in the Champions League group stage. Additionally, there's potential to contend for the French Cup; the team is capable of showcasing high-quality football.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The adversaries have crossed paths once this season, in a Ligue 1 encounter at Montpellier's turf, which ended in a goalless draw.
  • Montpellier has been winless in the league for four consecutive matches, garnering only two points during this stretch.
  • Nice has failed to secure victory away from home in five consecutive league matches.

Montpellier vs Nice Prediction

Anticipate a challenging battle, with bookmakers slightly favoring Nice. Much will hinge on the initial line-ups, which will reveal the teams' priorities for this tournament. The "Eaglets" appear to be the stronger opponent this season, but superiority must be demonstrated on the field. The game is likely to be tightly contested, with few dangerous opportunities. We opt for a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Win Montpellier
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024