RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction
Manchester United Manchester United
EFL Cup England Today, 16:15 Manchester United - Newcastle
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Newcastle Newcastle
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The match between Manchester United and Newcastle will happen in the 1/8 finals of the EFL Cup. The battle will take place at Old Trafford on November 1 and will start at 21:15 CET.

Manchester United


There are always the teams in the Premier League that are unlucky. Previously, Chelsea had been such a team, but now, it seems that United is the next. No one can say that it looked great in all matches but couldn’t score the points – it’s just that the club with such a history has not been able to compete for the championship title for a long time.

Even the victories over really weak opponents in recent games did not improve the state of things of “the Red Devils’” performance, because they were followed by a total failure in the Manchester derby against City. There can be only one conclusion – United is playing very poorly this season, gaining only 15 points. It is in 8th place in the standings and the qualifying for the European competition, which would be a success for them.

Newcastle


Speaking about the start of the season, it’s difficult for the team to combine matches in the Champions League with the performance at the inner arena. Newcastle is chasing the leaders after a disastrous start to the Premier League.

At the moment, the team has got 17 points, and the gap from the leading opponent, Tottenham, is already 9 points. By the way, they are 6 points behind the top 4, which does not look catastrophic. As for the previous round of the EFL Cup, Newcastle defeated Manchester City.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


• Manchester United has not played a draw this season.
• Newcastle is unbeaten in 7 inner matches in a row.
• The teams played against each other in last year’s EFL Cup final. Then Manchester turned out to be stronger.

Prediction


I think the rivals have equal chances in the following battle. Bookmakers consider Manchester United to be a slight favourite due to the home field, but I suggest betting on “both teams to score: yes”.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
TS Galaxy vs SuperSport United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 12:00 TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 TS Galaxy Odds: 2.2 SuperSport United Recommended Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 13:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 Hoffenheim Bet now Мелбет
Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Cape Town Spurs Odds: 1.55 Orlando Pirates Bet now Мелбет
West Ham vs Arsenal prediction EFL Cup England Today, 15:30 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 West Ham Odds: 1.63 Arsenal Recommended Мелбет
Saarbruecken vs Bayern Munich prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 15:45 Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Saarbruecken Odds: 2.05 Bayern Munich Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023