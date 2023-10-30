Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match between Manchester United and Newcastle will happen in the 1/8 finals of the EFL Cup. The battle will take place at Old Trafford on November 1 and will start at 21:15 CET.

Manchester United



There are always the teams in the Premier League that are unlucky. Previously, Chelsea had been such a team, but now, it seems that United is the next. No one can say that it looked great in all matches but couldn’t score the points – it’s just that the club with such a history has not been able to compete for the championship title for a long time.

Even the victories over really weak opponents in recent games did not improve the state of things of “the Red Devils’” performance, because they were followed by a total failure in the Manchester derby against City. There can be only one conclusion – United is playing very poorly this season, gaining only 15 points. It is in 8th place in the standings and the qualifying for the European competition, which would be a success for them.

Newcastle



Speaking about the start of the season, it’s difficult for the team to combine matches in the Champions League with the performance at the inner arena. Newcastle is chasing the leaders after a disastrous start to the Premier League.

At the moment, the team has got 17 points, and the gap from the leading opponent, Tottenham, is already 9 points. By the way, they are 6 points behind the top 4, which does not look catastrophic. As for the previous round of the EFL Cup, Newcastle defeated Manchester City.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Manchester United has not played a draw this season.

• Newcastle is unbeaten in 7 inner matches in a row.

• The teams played against each other in last year’s EFL Cup final. Then Manchester turned out to be stronger.

Prediction



I think the rivals have equal chances in the following battle. Bookmakers consider Manchester United to be a slight favourite due to the home field, but I suggest betting on “both teams to score: yes”.

