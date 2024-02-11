RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction
Kayserispor Kayserispor
Super Lig Turkey 12 feb 2024, 12:00 Kayserispor - Besiktas
-
- : -
Turkey, Kayseri, Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu
Besiktas Besiktas
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.7

In the Turkish Süper Lig, the 25th round will continue. On Monday, February 12th, Besiktas will travel to face Kayserispor. The match will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.

Read more: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Kayserispor

The team continues to fight for survival in the Süper Lig. Despite being in the 13th position, they are only two points clear of the relegation zone, so any mistake could be fatal. Currently, Kayserispor has 28 points after 24 rounds. In their last five matches, they haven't secured any victories, with two draws and three losses.

Besiktas

As one of the giants of Turkish football, Besiktas is currently in the Europa League zone, occupying the third place after 23 rounds with 39 points. In their last five games, Besiktas has won twice, lost twice, and drawn once. In the previous round, they secured a minimal victory with a score of 2-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Besiktas defeated Kayserispor in the first round with a score of 2-1.
  • Overall, Besiktas has won four matches against Kayserispor and lost once.
  • Kayserispor is currently on a winless streak of ten matches.

Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction

Despite the form of both teams, I believe the match will be tough for both sides. Both teams have great motivation, so they will be charged up for the match. Taking a risk on goals scored, my bet is on over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.7.

