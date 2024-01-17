RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Iraq vs Japan prediction
Iraq Iraq
Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 06:30 Iraq - Japan
-
- : -
International, Doha, Education City Stadium
Japan Japan
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, Iraq will play against Japan. The Japanese team is considered one of the contenders for the title, while their opponents are not among the candidates for the trophy. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Iraq

In the first round match, Iraqi players defeated Indonesia with a score of 3:1 and seriously increased their chances of qualifying from the group.

Iraq has scored a lot in recent matches, but the team regularly concedes goals. A draw may be enough for Iraq to advance to the playoffs, but in this situation it is necessary to monitor the results of parallel matches.

In the final round of the group stage, the team will play against Vietnam.

Japan

At the start of the tournament, the Japanese destroyed Vietnam with a score of 4:2. In that meeting, Takumi Minamino (11', 45') scored two goals, and Keito Nakamura (45') and Ayase Ueda (85') also scored a goal each.

The performance of the Japanese is admirable, because on average in recent games they score more than 3 goals per game.

If Japan wins the game against Iraq, which is the most likely outcome of the match, then they will guarantee early entry into the knockout stages of the Asian Cup.

Meeting history

The last meeting of the teams in the 2018 World Cup qualifying tournament ended in a 1:1 draw, which became a huge sensation.

Prediction for the match Iraq - Japan

Japan's attack will leave no chance for the opponent's Iraqi defense and I think there will be a lot of goals scored in this match. The Japanese regularly concede, which means Iraq will also have its chances. I'll bet on the total of the match over 3.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024