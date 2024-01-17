Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, Iraq will play against Japan. The Japanese team is considered one of the contenders for the title, while their opponents are not among the candidates for the trophy. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Iraq

In the first round match, Iraqi players defeated Indonesia with a score of 3:1 and seriously increased their chances of qualifying from the group.

Iraq has scored a lot in recent matches, but the team regularly concedes goals. A draw may be enough for Iraq to advance to the playoffs, but in this situation it is necessary to monitor the results of parallel matches.

In the final round of the group stage, the team will play against Vietnam.

Japan

At the start of the tournament, the Japanese destroyed Vietnam with a score of 4:2. In that meeting, Takumi Minamino (11', 45') scored two goals, and Keito Nakamura (45') and Ayase Ueda (85') also scored a goal each.

The performance of the Japanese is admirable, because on average in recent games they score more than 3 goals per game.

If Japan wins the game against Iraq, which is the most likely outcome of the match, then they will guarantee early entry into the knockout stages of the Asian Cup.

Meeting history

The last meeting of the teams in the 2018 World Cup qualifying tournament ended in a 1:1 draw, which became a huge sensation.

Prediction for the match Iraq - Japan

Japan's attack will leave no chance for the opponent's Iraqi defense and I think there will be a lot of goals scored in this match. The Japanese regularly concede, which means Iraq will also have its chances. I'll bet on the total of the match over 3.