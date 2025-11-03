ES ES FR FR
Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 5, 2025

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 5, 2025

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
South African Betway Premiership (Round 12) 05 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
South Africa,
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
1xBet
On November 5, 2025, in round 12 of the South African Premier League, Lamontville Golden Arrows will face Orlando Pirates at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

  • Golden Arrows have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Orlando Pirates have won 3 of their last 5 matches.
  • Orlando Pirates are on a six-game winning streak in head-to-head encounters against Golden Arrows.
  • The last Golden Arrows victory over Orlando Pirates was back in 2021.
  • Orlando Pirates have scored 11 goals in 9 rounds.
  • Golden Arrows have scored 13 goals and conceded 13 in 10 matches.

Match preview:

The hosts sit 9th with 13 points and, despite a decent home record, often struggle with defensive errors. The visitors are much higher up the table — 3rd place with 19 points — and have shown greater consistency both in attack and defense.
In head-to-head clashes, Orlando Pirates clearly have the upper hand: out of roughly 22 matches, they've won 12, while the "Arrows" have managed just 3 victories.
The expectation is that the visitors will dictate the pace, control possession, and minimize risks, while Golden Arrows will need to take more chances, hoping to capitalize on home advantage and crowd support.

Probable lineups:

  • Golden Arrows: Mbanjwa, Lukhele, Jiyane, Comara, Cele, Cisse, Dlamini, Maxwele, Ndlovu, Dion, Kumalo.
  • Orlando Pirates: Sipho, Hotto, Mbokazi, Seema, Lebitso, Nduli, Nemtajela, Moremi, Dansin, Appollis, Makgopa.

Match prediction:

Orlando Pirates head into this clash in superb form and look like clear favorites against the inconsistent Golden Arrows. The visitors are sharp up front and solid at the back, while the hosts often falter under pressure. The class and experience of the "Buccaneers" should be decisive. Prediction: Orlando Pirates win.

Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates
Odds: 1.57
1xBet
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
