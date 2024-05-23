RU RU
Main Predictions Girona vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Girona vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Girona vs Granada prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Girona Girona
LaLiga Spain 24 may 2024, 15:00 Girona - Granada
-
- : -
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Granada Granada
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the final matches of the 38th round of the Spanish Championship will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, where the local Girona will host Granada. Here is the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Girona

The "Red and Whites" have had an outstanding season and have rightfully earned a spot in the Champions League. Currently, Girona holds third place and, despite their best efforts, cannot climb higher as Barcelona has capitalized on Michel's team's slip-ups, surpassing Girona by four points.
In their last match, Girona played away against Valencia, securing a 3-1 victory. Prior to this, Michel's squad lost at home to Villarreal (0-1) and drew 2-2 with Alaves. At their home ground, Girona has only been defeated twice this season, while securing 14 victories.

Granada

The "Nazaries" failed to showcase their best qualities this season and finished in the relegation zone. Granada faltered at the end of the tournament, losing four consecutive matches. In 37 games, Alexander Medina's team garnered only 21 points, with just four victories against 24 defeats.
In their last match, Granada hosted Celta Vigo and lost 1-2, scoring their sole goal in the 86th minute. Notably, in 18 away games, Granada did not win once, losing 15 of those encounters.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Girona defeated Granada away with a score of 4-2.
  • Both teams scored in two of their last three meetings.
  • The "Total Over 2.5" bet was successful in two of the previous three matches.

Girona vs Granada Prediction

Bookmakers offer very low odds of around 1.26 for Girona's victory. The main intrigue in this match is the race for the top scorer in La Liga. Artem Dovbyk is trailing by two goals, so the entire team will play to support him in this match. Our bet is "Artem Dovbyk to score 2 or more goals" with odds of 2.40.

Comments
