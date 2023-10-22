RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy 23 oct 2023, 14:45 Fiorentina - Empoli
-
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Empoli Empoli
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 2.17

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Italian Championship there will be a meeting between the teams “Fiorentina” and “Empoli”. The game will take place on October 23, 2023 in Florence.

"Fiorentina"

Fans expected that their team would compete for a place in the Champions League zone in the new season, and so far their idols have succeeded.

After eight rounds of the Italian Championship played, they are in fourth place with 17 points and trailing third-placed Juventus only on goal difference.

This season, Fiorentina suffered only one major defeat against Inter and are unbeaten for five matches in a row. In general, the team demonstrates very high-quality, mature football and this gives reason for optimism.

In any case, with such a game, the “violets” will not be left without European Cups next season, but for now we can only guess what final place they will take in the standings.

"Empoli"

This team is the worst at the start of the new season in Italy.

They have already set a scoring record in the history of the elite division, scoring only one goal in eight meetings.

It is worth noting that it was this goal that brought them three points in the match against Salernitana. In addition, they also drew with Udinese in the last round and are in 18th place with four points.

Below Empoli are only Salernitana and Cagliari, who will fight with them for survival in the elite of Italian football.

Prediction for the match Fiorentina - Empoli:

Empoli have failed to score in eight of their last nine matches, while eight of Fiorentina's last ten matches have allowed 2.5 goals scored.

“Violets” scored 18 goals in eight matches, which is the third result in the championship. In turn, the guests conceded 12 goals in three away games. I will bet on Fiorentina to win with a handicap of -1.5 for odds of 2.17.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 2.17

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
CSM Politehnica Iasi vs U Craiova 1948 prediction Liga 1 Romania Today, 08:30 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 CSM Politehnica Iasi Odds: 2.16 U Craiova 1948 Recommended MelBet
Girona vs Almeria prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Girona Odds: 1.61 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 11:30 Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Aston Villa Odds: 1.84 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Lyon vs Clermont Foot prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Lyon Odds: 1.82 Clermont Foot Recommended MelBet
AC Milan vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.9 Juventus Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Salah moves up to 12th place in the list of top scorers in the Premier League Hockey news Today, 02:03 HIGHLIGHTS. Boston & Vegas continue their winning streaks. Results of NHL games on October 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Manchester United secured an away victory against Sheffield Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Hockey news Yesterday, 16:34 Colorado — Carolina, Chicago — Vegas. NHL game day preview MMA News Yesterday, 16:22 Volkanovski knocked out in first round in UFC lightweight title fight MMA News Yesterday, 15:56 UFC 294. Legendary Kamaru Usman lost his third fight in a row Football news Yesterday, 15:49 Portanova could receive a five-year suspension MMA News Yesterday, 15:19 VIDEO. Big scandal in the UFC 294. Doctor stopped the fight Ankalaev - Walker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023