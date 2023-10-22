Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 2.17 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Italian Championship there will be a meeting between the teams “Fiorentina” and “Empoli”. The game will take place on October 23, 2023 in Florence.

"Fiorentina"

Fans expected that their team would compete for a place in the Champions League zone in the new season, and so far their idols have succeeded.

After eight rounds of the Italian Championship played, they are in fourth place with 17 points and trailing third-placed Juventus only on goal difference.

This season, Fiorentina suffered only one major defeat against Inter and are unbeaten for five matches in a row. In general, the team demonstrates very high-quality, mature football and this gives reason for optimism.

In any case, with such a game, the “violets” will not be left without European Cups next season, but for now we can only guess what final place they will take in the standings.

"Empoli"

This team is the worst at the start of the new season in Italy.

They have already set a scoring record in the history of the elite division, scoring only one goal in eight meetings.

It is worth noting that it was this goal that brought them three points in the match against Salernitana. In addition, they also drew with Udinese in the last round and are in 18th place with four points.

Below Empoli are only Salernitana and Cagliari, who will fight with them for survival in the elite of Italian football.

Prediction for the match Fiorentina - Empoli:

Empoli have failed to score in eight of their last nine matches, while eight of Fiorentina's last ten matches have allowed 2.5 goals scored.

“Violets” scored 18 goals in eight matches, which is the third result in the championship. In turn, the guests conceded 12 goals in three away games. I will bet on Fiorentina to win with a handicap of -1.5 for odds of 2.17.