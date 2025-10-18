ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Eyüpspor vs Kasımpaşa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 20, 2025

Eyüpspor vs Kasımpaşa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Eyupspor vs Kasimpasa prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Eyupspor Eyupspor
Super Lig Turkey (Round 9) 20 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi
Kasimpasa Kasimpasa
Prediction on game Kasimpasa wont lose
Odds: 1.6
One of the highlight fixtures of the Turkish Super Lig's Matchday 9 will take place on Monday at Eyüp Stadium in Istanbul, where Eyüpspor will host Kasımpaşa. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Eyüpspor are entering their second consecutive season in the Super Lig after a sensational debut in the top flight, where they finished sixth under Arda Turan. However, this campaign has been off to a rocky start—just one win from eight matches and a managerial change after losing to Kocaelispor.

This week, Orhan Ak took over as head coach, and the upcoming game will mark his debut at the helm of the "Purple-Yellows." The task ahead is daunting: the team hasn't scored in their last five outings, and the league's worst attack (4 goals) speaks for itself.

After losing their first three matches, Kasımpaşa have stabilized and are now unbeaten in five straight games. Under Shota Arveladze, they drew with Konyaspor before the international break, cementing their place in mid-table.

It's worth noting that both of Kasımpaşa's victories have come away from home—against Fatih Karagümrük and Rizespor. Moreover, Kasımpaşa are confident on the road and will be eager to exploit Eyüpspor's attacking struggles.

Probable lineups

  • Eyüpspor: Marcos; Mulyakić, Claro, R. Yalçın; Gürler, Kayan, Demirbay, Calegari; Seslar, Ampem; Thiam
  • Kasımpaşa: Janiotis; Frimpong, Szalai, Opoku; Vrink, Ustundağ, Baldursson, Wannes; Diabaté, Geye; Kanatsızkuş

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Eyüpspor have failed to score in their last five league outings.
  • Kasımpaşa are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • Last season, Kasımpaşa defeated Eyüpspor twice by an aggregate score of 5-0.

Prediction

Orhan Ak has only just taken charge, and it's unclear how quickly he can turn Eyüpspor's fortunes around. The hosts will surely be highly motivated, but given their attacking crisis and the visitors' consistency, the most logical bet is "Kasımpaşa double chance" at 1.60.

