Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Derry City vs Shelbourne prediction
Derry City Derry City
Premier Division Ireland 20 oct 2023, 14:45 Derry City - Shelbourne
-
- : -
Ireland, Derry, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium
Shelbourne Shelbourne
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Derry City
On October 20, in the match of the 34th round of the Irish Championship, Derry City will host Shelburne. Both teams are at the top of the standings, but have different goals.

Derry City

After 33 rounds played, this team is in second place and breathing down the back of championship leader Shamrock. At the moment, the leaders of the standings have four points more, but they also have a game in hand.

In addition, in third place is St. Patricks, who have two points less than Derry City, but also have a game in hand. Thus, if they fail in this round, the home team risks dropping to third place in the standings.

Shelburne

This team has looked very good in recent matches and has frankly gained momentum. The team is in fifth place in the standings and, in certain circumstances, can still compete for the championship title.

Now Shelburne’s task is to break into the group of teams that will qualify for European competition in the new season. Shelbourne is now three points behind the European Cup zone and, overall, they have every chance of achieving the desired result at the end of the season.

Match forecast and statistics

The teams played 31 matches between themselves and only in four cases did Shelburne players celebrate victory, while Derry City had 19 victories. The last time the teams met was last summer and there were two draws, which indicates approximately equal composition.

I will bet on the home team's victory with odds of 1.55.

