Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Crystal Palace will compete with Everton as part of the 12th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Selhurst Park in London on November 11 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Crystal Palace



The team has long staked its claim to the title of middle peasant in the Premier League. It is no longer fighting to maintain the place in the elite of English football, but it cannot jump over the heads.

Taking into account 5 previous rounds of the national championship, the team was able to secure 2 victories. Roy Hodgson’s wards are currently in 11th place in the league table.

Everton



“The Toffees” started the current draw in a pretty traditional way. The team could not win 5 matches, but thanks to successful battles against Bournemouth and Brentford, it evened out the situation a little. As for the previous rounds, Everton unexpectedly defeated West Ham on the away field, and then missed out on victory at the end of the struggle with Brighton. Such results have recently given the fans hope for something more than a place at the bottom of the standings.

The team is 5 points away from the relegation zone in 16th place in the standings, which after a disastrous start cannot but please “the Toffees” fans, after 11 rounds.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Crystal Palace has not won 3 matches in a row on the native field.

• Everton has lost only 1 out of 6 previous confrontations at the away arena.

• Taking into account 10 previous head-to-head matches, half of the battles ended in a draw.

Prediction



The teams look like equal opponents, so it’s hard to give preference to anyone. I think the game will turn out to be quite boring, since the rivals often play with each other in a 0-0 draw, and I bet on “total: under 2.5”.

