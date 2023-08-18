RU RU NG NG
Premier League England 21 aug 2023, 15:00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
England, London, Selhurst Park
On August 21, Selhurst Park (London) will host the match of the 2nd round of the English Premier League, in which Crystal Palace will compete with Arsenal. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Crystal Palace


The team has been in the Premier League for a long time. And this stability, in many ways, was ensured by Hodgson, who was working for many years there. However, the club’s management decided to rejuvenate not only the squad, but also the coaching staff, in 2021 – it is reasonable to mention that the bet on Patrick Vieira did not last even two full years. “The Eagles” slowed down after the success of 2021/2022, last winter, which resulted in “a bow” to Old Roy. Fortunately, he agreed to return, and instantly began to get the points with the old-new wards, habitually having time to raise them to the middle of the final standings. At the same time, Zaha left the capital of Great Britain in the summer. He was not sold to the giants for years, despite the demand, and, as a result, Wilfred left the project as a free agent during the offseason. The team managed to succeed without him – the season was started with an away 1-0 score. However, it visited the newcomer, Sheffield United.

Arsenal


The club surprised by “seizing” the leading position and holding the 1st place for a very long time in a pretty stubborn way in the previous season. Even Manchester City could not catch up with a daring competitor. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta’s wards, as in previous years, noticeably “deflated” at the finish line and almost without a fight – it gave the title to the traditional favourite. On the other hand, it secured the right to finally return to the Champions League. Most likely, the higher mentioned result allowed a number of new high-profile signings, setting a record for winning the race for Rice, moreover, Timber and especially Havertz were not cheap (there also happened Raya’s loan, but he will only be Ramsdale’s understudy). “The Red and Whites”’ revamped line-up started by winning the title, albeit in the form of the Super Cup (it was taken in a penalty shoot-out against Manchester City, first, equalized the match in the 90+7th minute of the game by means of Trossard’s goal), and then Nottingham Forest was beaten with a 2-1 score in the first round of the Premier League.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Arsenal won both matches in the previous season: an away 2-0 success and a home 4-1 victory at the home arena.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that “the Gunners” will be able to continue the winning streak. It is worth having a closer look at the bet on the gusts with “a -1.0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.99).

