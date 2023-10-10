Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

RU RU NG NG
On October 12, a match between the national teams of Croatia and Turkey will take place in the qualifying tournament of the European Championship. If the home team wins, they will effectively guarantee themselves first place in the group, while a defeat for the Turkish team will put their second place in question.

Croatia

Now the Croats, like the Turks, have 10 points in Group D. At the same time, Croatia had a victory in the first head-to-head game on the road, and the bronze medalist of the last World Cup has a better goal difference and one match less than Turkey.

All this leaves Croatia with a better chance of success in the qualifying tournament.

Let us repeat that a victory in the upcoming match will practically provide them with first place in the group and an almost unattainable advantage over their competitors.

Türkiye

Turkish footballers lost points in matches with weak opponents and now they need to focus on fighting for second place, which will also ensure their entry into the Euro 2024 final tournament.

Armenia and Wales are breathing in their backs, also with seven points each. If Turkey loses, then these teams will most likely match them on points and the situation will look more dire from then on.

Prediction for the match Croatia - Türkiye:

Croatia and Turkey have already met 11 times. The Croats won four times and only one victory was on the side of the Turkish team.

In the latest version of the FIFA rankings, Croatia ranks 6th, while Turkey is 42nd. However, taking into account the previous meetings and their low results (only in three head-to-head matches more than 2 goals were scored), a bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals looks very confident. You can bet on this event with odds of 1.66.

