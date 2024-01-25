Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

On Saturday, January 27th, another regular-season match of the National Hockey League is set to take place. In Denver, the local team, the Colorado Avalanche, will face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:00 Central European Time.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche concluded a five-game road series, securing three victories (against Toronto, Ottawa, and Philadelphia) and suffering two losses (to Boston and Montreal). Colorado holds the third position in the Western Conference, amassing 63 points after 47 matches.

In terms of injuries, two key players stand out – forward Valeri Nichushkin (with 42 points in the current season) and Gabriel Landeskog.

Los Angeles Kings

The California-based team is currently struggling with their form. In their last five games, they have only secured two victories, following a streak of eight consecutive losses. In 13 matches, the Kings won only twice and lost 11 times. Los Angeles has accumulated 53 points after 44 matches, holding the seventh position in the Western Conference.

In the injury department, notable absences include defenseman Matt Roy (with 13 points in 43 matches) and forward Blake Lizotte (9 points in 34 games).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Los Angeles secured only two victories in 13 matches, experiencing a streak of eight consecutive losses.

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon ranks second among all league scorers. Additionally, Rantanen and Makar are also among the top 15.

The Avalanche boasts the second-highest home victory record in the Western Conference (36 points in 23 matches). The Los Angeles Kings are positioned third in the same conference for points gained on away turf (31 in 22 games).

This marks the third encounter between these teams in the current season. They previously exchanged victories, with Colorado winning 5:2 on the road and losing 1:4.

Prediction

The teams currently exhibit different levels of form and momentum. Colorado appears to be a more reliable choice, considering their gameplay and home performance. Therefore, I would risk betting on the team from Denver. A victory for the Colorado Avalanche, excluding overtime.