Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction
Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL 25 jan 2024, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning - Arizona Coyotes
Tampa, Amalie Arena
Arizona Coyotes Arizona Coyotes
Prediction on game Win Tampa Bay Lightning
Odds: 1.76

The National Hockey League continues its course. Overnight from Thursday, January 25th, to Friday, January 26th, a regular-season match is scheduled between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Arizona Coyotes. The game will commence at 1:00 Central European Time.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The "Lightning" has not been particularly impressive in this season. Currently, the Florida-based team has accumulated 53 points after 47 matches, securing the eighth position in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning finds itself at the heart of the playoff contention. In their last five matches, Tampa Bay secured four victories and suffered a defeat in the most recent game.

Five players are currently sidelined, with notable mentions being two key defenders—Mikhail Sergachev (lower-body injury) and Erik Cernak (upper-body injury).

Arizona Coyotes

The team unexpectedly started the season well and, for a certain period, established itself in the playoff zone. However, the situation has changed, and they have slipped to the ninth position, striving to compete for the 7th-8th spots. In their recent five games, the Coyotes experienced two losses and achieved three victories. After 45 matches, Arizona has accumulated 49 points.

Eight players are currently on the Coyotes' injured list. Notably, Nick Schmaltz, with 28 points in 42 matches, stands as the team's fourth-highest scorer.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Tampa Bay recently halted a five-game winning streak. Arizona, after two losses, managed to secure two victories.
  • Tampa Bay's forward Nikita Kucherov ranks second in the league's goal+assist points, amassing a total of 76 points.
  • Tampa Bay holds the second-highest home victory record in the Eastern Conference. Arizona occupies the 12th position in the Western Conference for away victories.
  • This season marks the second encounter between these teams. In their first match in November, Arizona emerged victorious with a score of 3:1. Overall, in the last five matches, Tampa Bay secured three victories, while Arizona claimed two.

Prediction

Despite Tampa Bay's recent defeat, they had a strong winning streak prior. Additionally, the Lightning performs exceptionally well on their home turf. Considering these factors and Arizona's relatively unstable performance, I predict a confident victory for the Lightning with odds at 1.76.

Comments
