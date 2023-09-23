Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.91 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the sixth round of the English Championship, a match between Brighton and Bournemouth will take place on September 24, 2023. The home team have become serious competitors for a place in European competition, while the visitors are once again in serious trouble and will be fighting for survival.

"Brighton"

After a successful last season the team is back at the top of the table and could be in contention for a top four finish this season.

Every season, Brighton's game looks more and more successful. In the new championship, Brighton won four victories and was defeated only by West Ham.

They currently occupy 5th place in the table, just one point behind top-ranked Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

"Bournemouth"

Nothing has changed in the team compared to last season. Already at the start of the championship, it became clear that Bournemouth’s main task was to maintain its registration in the Premier League.

After five rounds, the team has only three points and has not yet won a single victory, occupying 15th place.

By the way, it’s worth clarifying that both of their defeats were from Tottenham and Liverpool, and the three teams from which they took points are also more status than Bournemouth itself.

Match forecast

In Brighton's last six matches, the total was guaranteed to be more than 2.5 goals. At the same time, Bournemouth have not won in their last nine matches. In the new season, Brighton scored 15 goals in five matches, even ahead of Manchester City in terms of scoring, and Bournemouth often concedes about two goals per match. I will bet on the total over 3.5 goals.