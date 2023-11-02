RU RU NG NG
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Oliver White
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich prediction
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga Germany 04 nov 2023, 13:30 Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
Germany, Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1)
In the framework of the 10th round of the German Bundesliga will be a match between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. The meeting will take place at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, November 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:30 CET.

Borussia Dortmund

The team from Dortmund has been showing good results lately. Borussia looks confident Bundesliga, and also achieved an important victory in the UEFA Champions League over Newcastle United, which allows them to continue to fight for the exit from the group.

In the last game "Bumblebees" failed in Frankfurt with Eintracht, the match ended in a 3-3 draw. If you take the performance of the team as a whole, it can be noted that Dortmund has not yet lost in the Bundesliga, but it is also striking that every third match ends in a draw.

Terzic's men have a very difficult time against teams of a higher level, as evidenced by the match against PSG, when the Germans lost without a chance.

Bayern

The reigning champions are still not at the head of the standings, but in second place. This is due to the fact that this season in Germany there is really a lot of competition. In the new season, Bayern have already played a match with the leader of the standings Bayer and there was a draw. Also played a draw against a strong Leipzig, which shows that Munich has problems in matches with direct competitors.

On the eve of Tuchel's wards shamefully lost to Saarbrücken from the third division and left the German Cup. This definitely hits the psychology of the players and the head coach, from whom the management expects completely different results.

Bayern perform unsteadily, only sometimes resembling the formidable force to which everyone is so accustomed. In games against weaker teams, the Munich squad is having a blast (Bochum and Darmstadt won't let you lie), but in matches against more competitive teams there are sometimes problems.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Borussia are sure to score in all matches of the new season in the domestic arena.
  • Bayern score at least two goals per game in the Bundesliga.
  • Dortmund has not beaten Bayern since the summer of 2019. In the last eight face-to-face meetings, the bet "both goals scored" was played.

Prediction

The teams are in roughly equal playing conditions. Maybe not everything is going the way the teams want it to, but Bayern have already shown this season that they are capable of switching on when the situation demands it. I think in this game the guests have more chances for success. I bet on a win for Munich with -1.

Prediction on game W2(-1)
Sport Predictions
