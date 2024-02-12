Birmingham vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game Blackburn wont lose Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 32nd round of the Championship, Birmingham will host Blackburn at home. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Birmingham

Birmingham continues its descent this season, initiated by the former head coach Wayne Rooney. In the previous round, they suffered a 0:2 defeat to the underdog Sheffield Wednesday, preceded by losses to West Bromwich (0:1) and a 0:3 defeat to Leicester in the FA Cup. With no goals in the last three matches and a mere 3-point gap from the relegation zone, Tony Mowbray's team urgently needs a change, as their main competitors have recently found good form.

Blackburn

For the match against Birmingham, Blackburn will be under the guidance of a new coach. Following the departure of the legendary Jon Dahl Tomasson, the team is now led by John Eustace. Ironically, Birmingham had dismissed Jostas at the start of the season when the team was in playoff contention and appointed Rooney. With 36 points, Blackburn currently sits in the 17th position, and in the previous round, they defeated Stoke City at home (3:1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 18th round of this season, Blackburn defeated Birmingham 4:2.

Out of the last 9 matches between these teams, Birmingham has won only 1.

Birmingham vs Blackburn prediction

Blackburn has a new coach who is well acquainted with the opponent, while Birmingham is in a disheartening form. In this match, I am inclined to predict that the guests will not suffer a defeat.