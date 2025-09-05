RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 7, 2025

Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 7, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Belgium
Belgium Belgium Schedule Belgium News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
07 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Anderlecht, Lotto Park
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Schedule Kazakhstan News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the sixth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Saturday at Lotto Park in Brussels, where Belgium will host Kazakhstan. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with excellent chances of success.

Match preview

Belgium come into this match boasting an incredible 31-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying. In the previous round, Rudy Garcia’s men put on a masterclass against Liechtenstein with a resounding 6-0 victory, once again showcasing their trademark attacking firepower. Even without Lukaku, the Red Devils are playing top-tier football—and in the upcoming fixture, they’re likely to put on another show for the fans.

The Belgians are especially dominant at home, having won seven straight qualifiers in regulation time. They’re also incredibly effective after the break, scoring in the second half in 14 of their last 15 home qualifiers. The team’s potential remains enormous: De Bruyne orchestrates the midfield, Doku wreaks havoc on the wings, and the young talents are keeping pace with the seasoned veterans.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, are still battling for survival in this tough qualifying campaign. In the previous round, they fell 0-1 to Wales, marking their sixth defeat in their last seven qualifiers. The attack is a particular concern—they’ve only managed to score twice in seven matches, and defensive lapses are a recurring issue.

On the road, Kazakhstan consistently struggle—having failed to win in 15 of their last 16 World Cup qualifiers away from home. Still, the Kazakhs rarely park the bus, often opting for a bold approach even on foreign soil. Maksim Samorodov up front and Anton Koyashev in midfield might try to create some pressure, but the gulf in class is evident even on paper.

Probable line-ups

  • Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Debast, De Kuyper; Fofana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Vanaken, Doku; Openda
  • Kazakhstan: Anarbekov; Kairov, Alip, Kasym, Malyi, Vorogovskiy; Satpayev, Kasabulat, Orazov, Kenzhebek; Samorodov

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Belgium are unbeaten in their last 31 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Kazakhstan have lost 12 of their last 16 away qualifiers.
  • Belgium have scored at least three goals in seven consecutive home World Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Despite Belgium's clear advantages, don’t expect a defensive affair. Garcia’s side play aggressive, high-scoring football at home, and Kazakhstan have grown bolder in attack in recent years, even if their defense remains vulnerable.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Haiti vs Honduras prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Haiti vs Honduras: Who will kick off World Cup qualifying with a win? Haiti Odds: 1.95 Honduras Recommended Mostbet
Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Trinidad and Tobago vs Curaçao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Odds: 1.68 Curacao Bet now Mostbet
Nicaragua vs Costa Rica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Nicaragua vs Costa Rica: H2H, prediction and lineups – September 6, 2025 Nicaragua Odds: 1.75 Costa Rica Bet now Mostbet
Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 22:00 Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 6, 2025 Seattle Storm Odds: 1.55 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Latvia vs Serbia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Serbia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.62 Serbia Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon prediction Segunda Division Spain 06 sep 2025, 10:15 Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive? Deportivo La Coruna Odds: 1.9 Sporting Gijon Bet now 1xBet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 England vs Andorra: how many goals will the Three Lions score in this match? England Odds: 1.4 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 England vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 England Odds: 1.8 Andorra Bet now Melbet
Armenia vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.68 Portugal Bet now Mostbet
Armenia vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Portugal match prediction, head-to-head and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.74 Portugal Recommended Melbet
Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction Segunda Division Spain 06 sep 2025, 12:30 Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Real Zaragoza Odds: 1.97 Real Valladolid Bet now Mostbet
San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 14:45 San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 San Marino Odds: 1.67 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores