One of the fixtures of the sixth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Saturday at Lotto Park in Brussels, where Belgium will host Kazakhstan. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with excellent chances of success.

Match preview

Belgium come into this match boasting an incredible 31-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying. In the previous round, Rudy Garcia’s men put on a masterclass against Liechtenstein with a resounding 6-0 victory, once again showcasing their trademark attacking firepower. Even without Lukaku, the Red Devils are playing top-tier football—and in the upcoming fixture, they’re likely to put on another show for the fans.

The Belgians are especially dominant at home, having won seven straight qualifiers in regulation time. They’re also incredibly effective after the break, scoring in the second half in 14 of their last 15 home qualifiers. The team’s potential remains enormous: De Bruyne orchestrates the midfield, Doku wreaks havoc on the wings, and the young talents are keeping pace with the seasoned veterans.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, are still battling for survival in this tough qualifying campaign. In the previous round, they fell 0-1 to Wales, marking their sixth defeat in their last seven qualifiers. The attack is a particular concern—they’ve only managed to score twice in seven matches, and defensive lapses are a recurring issue.

On the road, Kazakhstan consistently struggle—having failed to win in 15 of their last 16 World Cup qualifiers away from home. Still, the Kazakhs rarely park the bus, often opting for a bold approach even on foreign soil. Maksim Samorodov up front and Anton Koyashev in midfield might try to create some pressure, but the gulf in class is evident even on paper.

Probable line-ups

Belgium : Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Debast, De Kuyper; Fofana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Vanaken, Doku; Openda

: Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Debast, De Kuyper; Fofana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Vanaken, Doku; Openda Kazakhstan: Anarbekov; Kairov, Alip, Kasym, Malyi, Vorogovskiy; Satpayev, Kasabulat, Orazov, Kenzhebek; Samorodov

Match facts and head-to-head

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 31 World Cup qualifiers.

Kazakhstan have lost 12 of their last 16 away qualifiers.

Belgium have scored at least three goals in seven consecutive home World Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Despite Belgium's clear advantages, don’t expect a defensive affair. Garcia’s side play aggressive, high-scoring football at home, and Kazakhstan have grown bolder in attack in recent years, even if their defense remains vulnerable.