RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga Germany 27 jan 2024, 12:30 Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Moenchengladbach
-
- : -
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 27, Bayer and Borussia Monchengladbach will have their encounter in the Bundesliga, and the match forecast for these opponents has been prepared by our resource's analysts.

Bayer

For Bayer, the season is unfolding splendidly, as the team has not suffered a single defeat in all competitions. Undoubtedly, the primary goal for the season is winning the championship. Currently leading the Bundesliga, Bayer is 4 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich. Bayer won both matches after the winter break, although not without luck. They defeated Augsburg away by scoring in injury time (1-0) and similarly overcame Leipzig, securing three points in the closing stages (3-2).

Borussia Monchengladbach

There's little reason for joy for Monchengladbach this season, although their matches are among the most high-scoring in the Bundesliga. On average, more than four goals are scored in their games, with a bet on total goals over 2.5 succeeding in 17 out of 18 cases. Monchengladbach is currently in 12th place in the league, with a significant 9-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, they suffered a 1-2 defeat at home against Augsburg.

Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Bayer secured a convincing 3-0 away victory. Overall, Monchengladbach has failed to defeat Bayer in 8 consecutive meetings.

Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The hosts are considered significant favorites in this encounter, but it's not entirely straightforward, considering that Monchengladbach remains a dangerous opponent, even if not in the best form. Given the goal-scoring prowess of both teams, there's a good chance of witnessing entertaining football. We'll take the risk and place a wager on the total goals being over 3.5 in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings prediction NHL Today, 20:00 Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Colorado Avalanche Odds: Los Angeles Kings
Western United FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 27 jan 2024, 01:00 Western United vs Sydney Wanderers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 1.66 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now Linebet
Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 27 jan 2024, 03:30 Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Odds: 1.61 Bet now 1хБет
Ipswich vs Maidstone United prediction FA Cup England 27 jan 2024, 07:30 Ipswich vs Maidstone prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Ipswich Odds: 1.8 Maidstone United Recommended MelBet
Atalanta vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 27 jan 2024, 09:00 Atalanta vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.9 Udinese Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:19 Egypt vs DR Congo: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news Today, 16:59 Klopp leaves Liverpool, Phillips moves to West Ham. Transfer Digest for January 26th Football news Today, 16:39 FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay Football news Today, 16:30 A match in Belgium will be replayed due to a referee's mistake Football news Today, 15:55 New agents of a Bayern Munich player want the footballer to initiate talks with the club sooner Football news Today, 15:38 Another setback. A Chelsea defender has sustained an injury ahead of the FA Cup match Football news Today, 15:11 The president of Napoli wishes to see the club's forward at Real Madrid Boxing News Today, 14:46 Hearn plans to organize a bout between Estrada and Rodriguez Football news Today, 14:37 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Western United vs Sydney Wanderers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Tennis 27 jan 2024 Zheng Qinwen vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Ipswich vs Maidstone prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Atalanta vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Leicester vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Leeds vs Plymouth prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football 27 jan 2024 Everton vs Luton prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024