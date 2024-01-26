Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.92 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 27, Bayer and Borussia Monchengladbach will have their encounter in the Bundesliga, and the match forecast for these opponents has been prepared by our resource's analysts.

Bayer

For Bayer, the season is unfolding splendidly, as the team has not suffered a single defeat in all competitions. Undoubtedly, the primary goal for the season is winning the championship. Currently leading the Bundesliga, Bayer is 4 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich. Bayer won both matches after the winter break, although not without luck. They defeated Augsburg away by scoring in injury time (1-0) and similarly overcame Leipzig, securing three points in the closing stages (3-2).

Borussia Monchengladbach

There's little reason for joy for Monchengladbach this season, although their matches are among the most high-scoring in the Bundesliga. On average, more than four goals are scored in their games, with a bet on total goals over 2.5 succeeding in 17 out of 18 cases. Monchengladbach is currently in 12th place in the league, with a significant 9-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, they suffered a 1-2 defeat at home against Augsburg.

Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Bayer secured a convincing 3-0 away victory. Overall, Monchengladbach has failed to defeat Bayer in 8 consecutive meetings.

Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The hosts are considered significant favorites in this encounter, but it's not entirely straightforward, considering that Monchengladbach remains a dangerous opponent, even if not in the best form. Given the goal-scoring prowess of both teams, there's a good chance of witnessing entertaining football. We'll take the risk and place a wager on the total goals being over 3.5 in this match.