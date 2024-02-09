Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win RB Leipzig Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 21st round of the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig will face Augsburg away. The match forecast has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Augsburg

Since Jesper Torp took over as head coach, Augsburg's results have significantly improved, and the Bavarian team has managed to climb out of the relegation zone. Augsburg now has a 10-point lead over the bottom two teams in the Bundesliga and a 7-point lead over Cologne, which is in the relegation play-off zone. In the previous round, Augsburg played a 1:1 draw against Bochum, following a defeat to Bayern Munich (2:3) and a victory over Borussia Monchengladbach (2:1).

RB Leipzig

The start of 2024 was disappointing for RB Leipzig. They suffered three consecutive defeats and dropped out of the top 4. Currently, Marco Rose's team trails Borussia Dortmund by just 1 point. In the previous round, RB Leipzig managed to break their negative streak by defeating Union Berlin 2:0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

RB Leipzig has not lost to Augsburg since 2017.

Augsburg has only defeated RB Leipzig once in the Bundesliga. Two additional victories came in the DFB-Pokal in 2012 and 2014.

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction

Despite Augsburg's recent good form, this is a match in which RB Leipzig cannot afford to drop points. Betting on the victory of "Die Roten Bullen."