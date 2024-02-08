Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.43 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The 21st round of the Bundesliga brings us a match that will be pivotal in the title race – Bayer Leverkusen will face Bayern Munich. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Bayer Leverkusen

A remarkable streak of 30 matches without defeat in all competitions characterizes Bayer's recent performances. Havi Alonso's team stands as the sole entity across top leagues that has remained undefeated throughout this season. Despite such incredible form and results, Bayer leads Bayern by only 2 points. Midweek, the "Pharmacists" triumphed in an incredible quarter-final clash in the DFB-Pokal, defeating Stuttgart 3-2, and in the 20th round of the Bundesliga, they secured a 2-0 victory against Darmstadt.

Bayern Munich

Following a setback against Werder Bremen (0-1), it appeared that Bayern Munich was in crisis, but Thomas Tuchel's team responded perfectly to adversity. The "Recordmeisters" won their last three Bundesliga matches against Union Berlin (1-0), Augsburg (3-2), and Borussia Mönchengladbach (3-1). The German champions are playing with incredible potency, and stopping their leading scorer, Harry Kane, seems like an almost insurmountable task.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In this season, Bayern and Bayer played to a 2-2 draw.

In the previous season, Bayer defeated Bayern 2-1 in Leverkusen.

Bayer's head coach, Xabi Alonso, formerly played for Bayern Munich.

Match prediction for Bayer vs. Bayern Munich

Predicting the winner in such a match is exceedingly challenging, but we confidently predict that both teams will score at least one goal.