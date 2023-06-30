Ziyech's move to Ronaldo's club could fall through at the last moment

The transfer of the Moroccan midfielder of the London “Chelsea” Hakim Ziyech to “Al-Nasr”, which is played by the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, may not take place, reports journalist Santi Aoun on his Twitter.

According to the source, the footballer failed a medical examination at the Saudi club. The player has been diagnosed with problems with the club. In this regard, Al-Nasr is going to conduct additional tests.

Ziyech, 30, made 24 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season without scoring a single goal and providing three assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.