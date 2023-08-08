Zinchenko's competitor at Arsenal may move to Real Sociedad

"Real Sociedad" from San Sebastián is showing interest in the left-back of London's "Arsenal" and the Scottish national team, Kieran Tierney, according to Relevo.

According to the source, the Spanish club might acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The transfer fee could be around €25 million. The "Gunners" are willing to sell the player since they have Ukrainian Alexander Zinchenko and Dutchman Jurrien Timber who can play in his position.

The 26-year-old Tierney has been playing for "Arsenal" since the summer of 2019. He joined the English club from Scottish club "Celtic". The transfer fee amounted to €27 million. In total, he has played 124 matches across all competitions for the London club, scoring five goals and providing 14 assists. With "Arsenal", Tierney won the FA Cup in the 2019/2020 season and also won the FA Community Shield twice in 2020 and 2023.

Tierney has been playing for the Scottish national team since 2016. He has participated in 39 matches for the Scottish team, scored one goal, provided four assists, and received two yellow cards.