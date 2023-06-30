Ziehs's transfer to Ronaldo's club on the verge of collapse: the reason is known

The transfer of Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziesh to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nasr may be canceled.

This is due to the player's knee injury, as reported by journalist Santi Aounah.

The Saudi club has already begun to question the need to sign the midfielder with this kind of injury.

Earlier it was reported that Al-Nasr reached a verbal agreement with the player on his transition.

Last season, the winger played 24 matches in all tournaments and made three assists.