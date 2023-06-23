Zidane left Manchester United

Iraqi midfielder Zidane Iqbal, 20, is no longer a Manchester United player.

He will soon complete a transfer deal to Utrecht.

On his Twitter, the player wrote: "It was a pleasure.

The amount of the transfer will amount to 1 million euros.

It should be noted that Zidane is a pupil of the Red Devils, but he never made his debut in the main team.

At the same time the young talent has already played two matches for the national team of Iraq, for which he played two games.