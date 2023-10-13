RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Zidane could return to Real Madrid. The journalist revealed the details

Zidane could return to Real Madrid. The journalist revealed the details

Football news Today, 02:25
Zidane could return to Real Madrid. The journalist revealed the details

Zinedine Zidane could return to Real Madrid.

Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez reported this on El Chiringuito.

According to the source, at the moment the French specialist is the main candidate to replace Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. The parties are negotiating to resume cooperation, but it is not yet clear how they are progressing.

Earlier, the media wrote that after the end of the current season, Ancelotti will continue his career in the Brazilian national team.

Let us remember that Zinedine Zidane has already led the Madrid team twice. First from 2016 to 2018, and after that he returned to Real Madrid and worked from 2019 to 2021. During this period, he became a two-time champion of Spain, a two-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup and a three-time winner of the Champions League. He became the first coach to win Europe's most prestigious club trophy three times in a row.

Real Madrid currently ranks first in the Spanish Championship table with 24 points. In the next round the team will play against Sevilla on October 21.

