Sevilla with Sergio Ramos did not lose to Real Madrid

In the match of the 10th round of La Liga Sevilla hosted Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pichuan stadium. The main intrigue of the game was the meeting of legendary defender Sergio Ramos, who now plays for the team from Andalusia, with Real Madrid. In 2005 Sevilla sold Ramos to Real Madrid, and in September 2023 the footballer returned to his hometown club.

The match was very bright not only because of the number of dangerous moments, but also emotions on the field. In the first half, the spectators saw only Valverde's goal, which was cancelled due to offside.

The main events took place in the second half: on 74 minutes En-Nesiri forced Alaba to cut the ball into Real's goal. However, Sevilla led just four minutes into the game as Carvajal scored after a cross from the wing.

Real retain top spot in the table. However, the advantage over Girona, which follows, is only three points. Sevilla is at the bottom of the table, its place is thirteenth.

In the next round we are expecting a great El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The game will be held on the field of the Catalan club. And Sevilla away will meet with Cadiz.

Sevilla - Real Madrid 1:1

Goals: Alaba 74 (own goal) - Carvajal 78