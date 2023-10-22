RU RU NG NG
Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism

Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism

Football news Today, 05:18
Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism

Yesterday, as part of the tenth round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid played an away game against Sevilla. The match ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to an own goal by Alaba and a goal by Carvajal.

However, the star forward of the Madrid club, Vinicius Junior, accused Sevilla's fans of racism against him after the match on his social media account. He claimed to have video evidence.

The Brazilian asserts that the stadium staff promptly ejected the culprits, identifying them quickly. However, he expressed regret that one of the offenders was a child.

He also indicated that this was the nineteenth incident in which he had been subjected to such violence and called on Spanish authorities to take measures to prevent its recurrence. He proposed that criminal cases should be opened against anyone found guilty of racial violence against a player.

In his statement on social media, he wrote the following:

"Congratulations to Sevilla for their swift actions and punishment for yet another sad episode for Spanish football.

Unfortunately, during Saturday's match, I was shown another video of a racist act, this time by a child. I am very sorry that no one was there to educate them. I invest, and invest a lot, in education in Brazil to raise children with thoughts different from these.

The face of today's racist is posted on all websites, just like it was in several other cases. I hope the Spanish authorities will make their contribution and change the law once and for all.

These people must also face criminal penalties. This would be an excellent first step in preparing for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. I am always ready to help. I'm sorry to repeat, but this is yet another episode, the nineteenth in a row. And this list continues to grow..."

