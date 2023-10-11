Zidane explained why he is not returning to coaching

RU RU NG NG
The legendary French footballer and coach Zinedine Zidane spoke about why he is not returning to work.

The famous specialist remains without a club since 2021.

"When will I start coaching again? Currently I have no plans, I am enjoying spending time with my family, which is very important to me. Let's see what can happen in the future. As long as I remain a coach, this question remains open," he said mentor in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

Zidane has already led Real Madrid twice, from 2016 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2021. Together with him, the team won the Spanish Championship twice, won the Spanish Super Cup twice and won the Champions League three times in a row.

Rumors constantly link Zidane with a job at one of the top clubs, but so far he has not accepted any of the offers.

As for Real Madrid, they are led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who is likely to leave the team in 2024.

