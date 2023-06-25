Zinedine Zidane answered the question of whether he will continue his coaching career

Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has announced his desire to return to coaching.

"I needed a break from work. But now I hope that I can soon return to work. I miss the adrenaline. Looking at football from the outside is different. Everything is completely different when it's your team that you have to train and prepare for matches. I need that. I haven't had it for two years, but it will come soon," Zidane stated, as quoted by Telefoot.

The 51-year-old Zidane coached Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 and again from 2019 to 2021. Under his guidance, the club won 11 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga championships.