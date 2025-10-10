ES ES FR FR
"You're shit!" - Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens up about his conflict with José Mourinho

Inter midfielder reveals details of his relationship with José Mourinho.
Football news Today, 01:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho speaks with Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

A major bust-up that soured the relationship between coach and player.

Details: In his autobiography, 36-year-old Armenian Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan shed light on his time working with José Mourinho at Manchester United and also revealed the story behind their falling out:

"You've been criticizing me for two years, you're shit!" He replied, "I don't want to see you anymore." At training, he wouldn't say a word, but every evening he sent me a message: "Leave, so I can get Alexis."

Every evening he messaged me on WhatsApp: "Miki, please leave." The situation got really bad. I kept copying and pasting the same reply: "If I leave, I need to find the right team, otherwise I'll wait until summer."

Around January, his messages changed to "Miki, please leave so I can get Alexis." That's when my response changed too—I started replying: "I'm not going to leave just to please you, and I ask you, stop texting me. Talk to Mino (Raiola) if you want."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund for €42 million. During his time in Manchester, Henrikh played 63 matches, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists, before moving to London’s Arsenal in 2018 for €34 million.

Reminder: Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals the date of his retirement

