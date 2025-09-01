Young guard! Official: Ezequiel Fernandez joins Bayer Leverkusen

The Germans wrap up the summer with a promising signing.

The Argentine is set to strengthen the holding midfield position

Details: Today, Bayer Leverkusen's press service officially announced the signing of 23-year-old defensive midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez from Saudi side Al-Qadsiah.

The reported transfer fee is €25 million, and the young Argentine has inked a deal with the Werkself until 2030.

Ezequiel Fernandez is a product of Argentine giants Boca Juniors. He moved to Al-Qadsiah last summer for €19 million, making 37 appearances for the club with 1 goal and 4 assists.

