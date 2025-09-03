Yamal shares photo from Spain squad camp ahead of Bulgaria clash

Awaiting the next match

Spanish national team star Lamine Yamal is already with the national squad as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The young footballer shared a photo on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Yamal posted a snapshot in which he is seen in Spain’s training kit, carrying his bags as he heads toward the team hotel, with a crowd of fans in the background welcoming the players. Notably, Lamine is also sporting a stylish pendant shaped like the number 10—the number he now wears for Barcelona.

It’s worth noting that tomorrow evening, September 4, Spain will take on Bulgaria in Sofia. This will be Spain’s opening match in the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Alongside Bulgaria, Spain’s group also features Turkey and Georgia. The Spanish side will face Turkey in their second match of the current international break—scheduled for September 7.

Recall that back in June, Spain competed in the UEFA Nations League Final Four, where they narrowly missed out on the title, losing to Portugal in a dramatic penalty shootout.