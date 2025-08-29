La Roja squad announced! Spain's national team roster for September World Cup qualifiers revealed
De la Fuente's selection holds no surprises.
Sky-high expectations surround the team.
Details: Today, Spain's final squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches has been officially announced.
Conrad De la Fuente stuck to tradition, opting for the very best without experimenting:
- Unai Simón (GK).
- David Raya (GK).
- Alejandro Remiro (GK).
- Dani Carvajal.
- Pedro Porro.
- Robin Le Normand.
- Pau Cubarsí.
- Daniel Vivian. Dean Huijsen.
- Álex Grimaldo.
- Marc Cucurella.
- Rodri.
- Martín Zubimendi.
- Mikel Merino.
- Pedri.
- Gavi Fermín.
- López.
- Fabián Ruiz.
- Lamine Yamal.
- Nico Williams.
- Yeremy Pino.
- Dani Olmo.
- Álvaro Morata.
- Mikel Oyarzabal.
- Ferran Torres.
- Jesús Rodríguez.
On September 4, Spain will play away against Bulgaria, and just three days later, on September 7, they will travel to Turkey for a clash with Vincenzo Montella's team.
