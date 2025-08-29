La Roja squad announced! Spain's national team roster for September World Cup qualifiers revealed

De la Fuente's selection holds no surprises.

Sky-high expectations surround the team.

Details: Today, Spain's final squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches has been officially announced.

Conrad De la Fuente stuck to tradition, opting for the very best without experimenting:

Unai Simón (GK).

David Raya (GK).

Alejandro Remiro (GK).

Dani Carvajal.

Pedro Porro.

Robin Le Normand.

Pau Cubarsí.

Daniel Vivian. Dean Huijsen.

Álex Grimaldo.

Marc Cucurella.

Rodri.

Martín Zubimendi.

Mikel Merino.

Pedri.

Gavi Fermín.

López.

Fabián Ruiz.

Lamine Yamal.

Nico Williams.

Yeremy Pino.

Dani Olmo.

Álvaro Morata.

Mikel Oyarzabal.

Ferran Torres.

Jesús Rodríguez.

On September 4, Spain will play away against Bulgaria, and just three days later, on September 7, they will travel to Turkey for a clash with Vincenzo Montella's team.

🇪🇸 La lista de De la Fuente para los partidos contra Bulgaria y Turquía



❌ No estará Joan Garcia

✅ Vuelven Rodri y Carvajal pic.twitter.com/Ps3gmbfUd9 — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) August 29, 2025

Reminder: "If you need an explanation — pick up the phone and call me!" – Carlo Ancelotti responded to a question about Rodrigo and Neymar not being called up to the national team