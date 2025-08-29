RU RU ES ES FR FR
La Roja squad announced! Spain's national team roster for September World Cup qualifiers revealed

De la Fuente's selection holds no surprises.
Sky-high expectations surround the team.

Details: Today, Spain's final squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches has been officially announced.

Conrad De la Fuente stuck to tradition, opting for the very best without experimenting:

  • Unai Simón (GK).
  • David Raya (GK).
  • Alejandro Remiro (GK).
  • Dani Carvajal.
  • Pedro Porro.
  • Robin Le Normand.
  • Pau Cubarsí.
  • Daniel Vivian. Dean Huijsen.
  • Álex Grimaldo.
  • Marc Cucurella.
  • Rodri.
  • Martín Zubimendi.
  • Mikel Merino.
  • Pedri.
  • Gavi Fermín.
  • López.
  • Fabián Ruiz.
  • Lamine Yamal.
  • Nico Williams.
  • Yeremy Pino.
  • Dani Olmo.
  • Álvaro Morata.
  • Mikel Oyarzabal.
  • Ferran Torres.
  • Jesús Rodríguez.

On September 4, Spain will play away against Bulgaria, and just three days later, on September 7, they will travel to Turkey for a clash with Vincenzo Montella's team.

