If you need an explanation, pick up the phone and call me! – Carlo Ancelotti responds to questions about not calling up Rodrygo and Neymar to the na

Explanations are only for the players.

Details: Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti responded to a journalist's question about why Neymar and Rodrygo were not called up for the September matches and whether Carlo had been in contact with the players before making his final decision. Ancelotti answered in his trademark style:

"Did I tell Rodrygo and Neymar why they are not in the Brazil squad? No. They are fully aware of the national team's plan: you have to play regularly and be in top physical condition. I don't need to explain that to them. Is Rodrygo waiting for an explanation? Let him call me. Rodrygo has my number, and so does Neymar," Ancelotti replied.

At the moment, Brazil sits third in their group, trailing only Argentina and Ecuador.

Brazil will face Chile on September 5, with a match against Bolivia scheduled for September 10, 2025.

