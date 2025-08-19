RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news From hero to outcast: Carlo Ancelotti decides not to call up Vinícius Júnior to the Brazil squad for upcoming matches

From hero to outcast: Carlo Ancelotti decides not to call up Vinícius Júnior to the Brazil squad for upcoming matches

Snub or sensible move?
Football news Today, 03:49
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Júnior and Carlo Ancelotti Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

An unclear situation both at club and national team level.

Details: According to GeGlobo, Brazil’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to include Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Apparently, this decision was made because Vinícius is set to miss the first match against Chile due to an accumulation of yellow cards. However, he would have been fully available for the second game against Bolivia. Still, Ancelotti opted not to call up the 25-year-old Galácticos winger.

Despite Vinícius’s absence, Brazil’s squad isn’t without Real Madrid representation—Militão and Rodrygo both received call-ups.

Currently, Brazil sits third in their qualifying group, trailing only Argentina and Ecuador.

Brazil faces Chile on September 5, with the match against Bolivia scheduled for September 10, 2025.

Reminder: Team spirit. Vinícius recently congratulated his teammate Fran García on his birthday.

Related teams and leagues
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
Chile Chile Schedule Chile News
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Table World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Predictions
Related Team News
Vinicius Júnior in the Real Madrid squad Football news Today, 01:43 Pure drama! Negotiations between Vinicius and Real over a new contract are completely stalled
Neymar in the Brazil national team Football news 13 aug 2025, 06:01 It’s been 15 years. Neymar recalls his debut for the Brazilian national team
Related Tournament News
Messi in the match against Colombia Football news Yesterday, 11:12 Messi and the crew! Argentina national team announces squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores