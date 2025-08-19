From hero to outcast: Carlo Ancelotti decides not to call up Vinícius Júnior to the Brazil squad for upcoming matches

An unclear situation both at club and national team level.

Details: According to GeGlobo, Brazil’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to include Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Apparently, this decision was made because Vinícius is set to miss the first match against Chile due to an accumulation of yellow cards. However, he would have been fully available for the second game against Bolivia. Still, Ancelotti opted not to call up the 25-year-old Galácticos winger.

Despite Vinícius’s absence, Brazil’s squad isn’t without Real Madrid representation—Militão and Rodrygo both received call-ups.

Currently, Brazil sits third in their qualifying group, trailing only Argentina and Ecuador.

Brazil faces Chile on September 5, with the match against Bolivia scheduled for September 10, 2025.

Reminder: Team spirit. Vinícius recently congratulated his teammate Fran García on his birthday.