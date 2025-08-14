Team spirit. Vinicius celebrates teammate Fran García's birthday

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior never forgets his teammates. The Brazilian forward took to his Instagram Stories to wish fellow Real Madrid player Fran García a happy birthday.

Vinicius shared a photo of himself with Fran, captioned: “Happy birthday, @frangarci11 Big congratulations!! 🤞🏿❤️.” Today, August 14, the Real Madrid defender turns 26.

It's worth noting that Fran García is a product of Madrid’s youth academy, but only broke into the first team in 2023, after being bought back from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million. Since then, García has made 86 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 12 assists.

🇧🇷 Real Madrid POTS: Vinicius Jr.

🇪🇸 Rayo Vallecano POTS: Fran Garcia



⚡️Real Madrid’s left flank next season. pic.twitter.com/H8vFgSrEVg — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 9, 2023

He is also a member of the Spanish national team, making his debut in October 2023. To date, he has played 2 matches for Spain. García was also part of the squad for the 2023 Nations League Final Four, which makes him a winner of that tournament.