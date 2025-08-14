RU RU ES ES FR FR
Team spirit. Vinicius celebrates teammate Fran García's birthday

Good friends
Lifestyle Today, 09:22
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Fran Garcia and Vinicius at Real Madrid training Photo: https://x.com/MadridismoreaI / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior never forgets his teammates. The Brazilian forward took to his Instagram Stories to wish fellow Real Madrid player Fran García a happy birthday.

Vinicius shared a photo of himself with Fran, captioned: “Happy birthday, @frangarci11 Big congratulations!! 🤞🏿❤️.” Today, August 14, the Real Madrid defender turns 26.

It's worth noting that Fran García is a product of Madrid’s youth academy, but only broke into the first team in 2023, after being bought back from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million. Since then, García has made 86 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 12 assists.

He is also a member of the Spanish national team, making his debut in October 2023. To date, he has played 2 matches for Spain. García was also part of the squad for the 2023 Nations League Final Four, which makes him a winner of that tournament.

