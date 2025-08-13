Friends. Kylian Mbappé congratulates Presnel Kimpembe on his birthday
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé hasn’t forgotten his old friends from his former club. The Frenchman took to his Instagram story to wish his friend, PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, a happy birthday.
Mbappé posted a photo with Kimpembe and captioned it: “Happy birthday, my king. Now 30!!! ❤️🎂🎉”.
It’s worth noting that Presnel Kimpembe turns 30 today, August 13. His own team could give him the perfect gift for the occasion and the milestone — PSG are set to face Tottenham today in the UEFA Super Cup.
Kimpembe is a PSG academy product and has been part of the first team since 2015. Over this period, he has made 241 appearances for the Parisian club across all competitions, netting 3 goals and providing 2 assists.
Presnel and Kylian also play together for the French national team — Kimpembe made his debut in March 2018 and has since earned 28 caps. He was part of the squad that lifted the 2018 World Cup.