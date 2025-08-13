RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Friends. Kylian Mbappé congratulates Presnel Kimpembe on his birthday

Friends. Kylian Mbappé congratulates Presnel Kimpembe on his birthday

Former PSG teammates
Lifestyle Today, 10:55
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe in PSG squad Photo: https://x.com/Ligue1_ESP / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé hasn’t forgotten his old friends from his former club. The Frenchman took to his Instagram story to wish his friend, PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, a happy birthday.

Mbappé posted a photo with Kimpembe and captioned it: “Happy birthday, my king. Now 30!!! ❤️🎂🎉”.

It’s worth noting that Presnel Kimpembe turns 30 today, August 13. His own team could give him the perfect gift for the occasion and the milestone — PSG are set to face Tottenham today in the UEFA Super Cup.

Kimpembe is a PSG academy product and has been part of the first team since 2015. Over this period, he has made 241 appearances for the Parisian club across all competitions, netting 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Presnel and Kylian also play together for the French national team — Kimpembe made his debut in March 2018 and has since earned 28 caps. He was part of the squad that lifted the 2018 World Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
Real Madrid prepares to unveil Franco Mastantuono Football news Today, 10:55 Real Madrid prepares to unveil Franco Mastantuono
Mbappe in a friendly against Tirol in Innsbruck Football news Today, 08:34 Delighting a fan: Mbappé poses for a photo with pitch-invading supporter
Thomas Frank gives an interview Football news Today, 07:31 "This is an important match, a serious test and a great opportunity." - Thomas Frank on the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash
Romano names two transfers that will determine Rodrygo's move to Manchester City Football news Today, 06:14 Romano names two transfers that will determine Rodrygo's move to Manchester City
Marquinhos at a press conference Football news Today, 05:57 "It's great to start the season as the reigning Champions League winners." – Marquinhos shares his thoughts ahead of the clash with Tottenham
Donnarumma in the PSG line-up Football news Today, 05:05 Enzo Raiola: "We are shocked by PSG's treatment of Donnarumma"
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores