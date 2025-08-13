RU RU ES ES FR FR
Delighting a fan: Mbappé poses for a photo with pitch-invading supporter

Football news Today, 08:34
Mbappe in a friendly against Tirol in Innsbruck Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

A lighthearted moment unfolded during a friendly match between Tirol and Real Madrid in Innsbruck, Austria. A fan managed to evade security and storm the pitch, aiming to get a photo with Kylian Mbappé.

The incident took place at the end of the first half. Although a steward managed to catch the pitch invader on the field, the Real Madrid star still allowed the supporter to snap a selfie, even throwing an arm around him and giving a thumbs up for the camera.

It’s worth noting that the match itself proved straightforward for the Spanish side—they cruised to a confident 4-0 victory. Mbappé was the standout performer, netting two goals and providing an assist for Rodrygo.

This fixture wrapped up a brief preseason for the Madrid club. On August 19, Real Madrid will kick off their La Liga campaign with a first-round clash against Osasuna.

Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
