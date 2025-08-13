Delighting a fan: Mbappé poses for a photo with pitch-invading supporter

A lighthearted moment unfolded during a friendly match between Tirol and Real Madrid in Innsbruck, Austria. A fan managed to evade security and storm the pitch, aiming to get a photo with Kylian Mbappé.

The incident took place at the end of the first half. Although a steward managed to catch the pitch invader on the field, the Real Madrid star still allowed the supporter to snap a selfie, even throwing an arm around him and giving a thumbs up for the camera.

This pitch invader was taken down by a steward, but Mbappé still gave him the photo he came for 😁🤳 pic.twitter.com/o1FxjnC3zx — 433 (@433) August 12, 2025

It’s worth noting that the match itself proved straightforward for the Spanish side—they cruised to a confident 4-0 victory. Mbappé was the standout performer, netting two goals and providing an assist for Rodrygo.

This fixture wrapped up a brief preseason for the Madrid club. On August 19, Real Madrid will kick off their La Liga campaign with a first-round clash against Osasuna.