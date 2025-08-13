RU RU ES ES FR FR
Preseason is over: Mbappé posts on social media after friendly against Tirol

The Frenchman is already looking forward to the new season
Football news Today, 04:58
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe in Innsbruck, Austria Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé is already counting down the days until the new season kicks off. The French forward shared a post on his Instagram page to mark the end of preseason.

Mbappé posted several photos from Innsbruck, Austria, including shots from the friendly against Tirol, captioned with the straightforward message: "Preseason is over. Can’t wait to start. ¡HalaMadrid!"

It's clear the French striker has fully recovered and recharged after the previous campaign and is now ready for the challenges ahead.

Mbappé delivered a stellar performance in the match against Tirol, netting a brace. The final score of the friendly against the Austrians: 0-4 in favor of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will kick off their La Liga campaign on August 19 with a home fixture against Osasuna.

As a reminder, this offseason Mbappé changed his squad number—from the No. 9 he wore last season to the No. 10 shirt, which became available after Luka Modrić's departure.

