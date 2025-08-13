As captain: Vinicius shares photos from Real Madrid's friendly against Tirol

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior led his team out for a friendly clash against Tirol wearing the captain’s armband. The forward shared photos from the match in his Instagram stories.

Vinicius posted several shots from the game, clearly showing the captain’s armband on his arm.

It’s worth noting that the Brazilian has been named vice-captain alongside Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois. Although the Belgian also started against the Austrian side, it was Vinicius who wore the armband in the absence of team captain Dani Carvajal.

Madrid’s dominance was on full display as they cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory. Kylian Mbappé netted a brace, while Éder Militão and Rodrygo also found the back of the net.

A reminder: Real Madrid’s official season kicks off on August 19 with the opening round of La Liga, as Los Blancos host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu.