On August 19, 2025, at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, the third round of the Egyptian Premier League will see Ismaily host Al-Ittihad. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, where the odds look promising for a successful wager.

Match preview

The hosts have had a rocky start to the season: they are still searching for their first league win, and the 0-1 defeat to Pyramids marked their second consecutive match without scoring. However, in cup fixtures earlier this summer, Ismaily looked far more confident, beating ENPPI 2-0 in the play-off final for third place and showing they can shift gears in crucial matches.

Under M. Hamdi, the team relies on disciplined defending and looks for opportunities through rapid wing play. However, their finishing remains a clear problem: just one goal scored in two rounds. Pushed on by the home crowd, Ismaily will need to press forward more aggressively, but without precision in the final third, a win will remain in doubt.

The visitors have their own struggles: defeats to Modern Sport (1-3) and Al-Masry (0-3) exposed major defensive frailties, with their five-man backline often unable to cope with opponents’ quick combinations. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad’s attack can cause trouble, but their efficiency has been extremely low so far.

Under Ahmed Samy, the team shows resilience and tries to make up for their shortcomings with character, but that rarely pays off. Al-Ittihad are now winless in eight consecutive matches in all competitions. To get a result at Borg El Arab, the visitors must be laser-focused on defensive organization and avoid costly errors at set pieces.

Probable lineups

Ismaily: Gamal A., Mohamed A., Nasr M. (C), Mostafa A., Khattari M., Samir M., Katkot A., El Dah A., Farag N., Hamdi M., Abdelaal I.

Match facts and head-to-head

Ismaily have won three and drawn two of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Al-Ittihad haven’t beaten Ismaily since September 2023.

Recent clashes between these teams have often seen under 2.5 goals scored.

Prediction

Both sides come into this match in difficult form, but Ismaily’s home advantage and superior head-to-head record make them clear favorites. Al-Ittihad’s defensive vulnerabilities further boost the hosts’ chances to finally claim their first three points of the season. Our tip: Ismaily to win with (0) handicap at odds of 2.10.