One of the matches of the third round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Tuesday at the Petrosport Arena in Cairo, where the local National Bank of Egypt will face Kahraba Ismailia. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The "Bankers" ended last season on a rather disappointing note, failing to secure a single win in their final four matches (two losses and two draws). Nevertheless, they had enough in the tank to finish in a respectable fifth place with 38 points. The team also made it to the Egypt Cup final, where they fell 0-2 to Ceramica Cleopatra.

The new season hasn't started much better, as they've picked up just one point from two rounds. In their opening match, the Bankers played out a goalless draw at home against Ghazl El Mahalla. In the second round, they traveled to Haras El Hodoud and narrowly lost 0-1, conceding the only goal midway through the first half.

Kahraba Ismailia, meanwhile, finished third in the second division last season. They were just three points shy of the top spot, and only edged out Abu Qair Semad for third place on tiebreakers.

In the top flight, Kahraba have started no better than their upcoming opponents. In the opening round, they lost 0-1 at home to El Gouna. Last Friday, Kahraba played away at Petrojet and picked up their first points in the elite division, drawing 2-2.

Probable lineups

National Bank of Egypt : El Balouti A., Dowidar M., El Gazzar M., El Gazzar A., Yakubu I., Fathi M., Ashraf M., Wahid U., Madbouli A., Shalabi M., Faisal O.

: El Balouti A., Dowidar M., El Gazzar M., El Gazzar A., Yakubu I., Fathi M., Ashraf M., Wahid U., Madbouli A., Shalabi M., Faisal O. Kahraba Ismailia: El-Gabri A., Koshari M., Abuoza M. Y., El-Khashab S., El-Fayoumi E., Suleiman A., Hani M., Sheta A., Maradona A., Shika M. E. S., Medhat M.

Facts and head-to-head

The teams have never played each other before

In the last three matches of the National Bank of Egypt, the "Under 2.5 goals" bet has won

The "Under 2.5 goals" bet has also come through in two of Kahraba's last five games

Prediction

Home advantage could give the "Bankers" the edge, but the visitors have already shown they can pick up points even in tough away fixtures. The stats point to low-scoring matches, as the "under 2.5 goals" bet has paid off in most of their recent games. My suggestion: take "Under 2.0 goals" at odds of 1.80.