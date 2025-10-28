ES ES FR FR
Yamal and Barcelona cancel the player’s interview with a famous streamer

The player and the club have reached an agreement.
Football news Today, 11:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal continues to draw increasing public attention, with numerous media outlets eager to interview him. However, that may now be changing.

Details: According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have agreed to cancel an interview scheduled with French streamer AmineMaTue. The interview was set to take place on Tuesday, October 28. The decision was made at Barcelona’s recommendation, and Yamal’s camp agreed to comply.

Earlier reports indicated that Yamal’s agent, Jorge Mendes, together with Barcelona’s management, decided to monitor and regulate the young winger’s social media activity following the recent controversy during El Clásico.

Reminder: The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) stated that it has no objections regarding the recent comments made by the 18-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

