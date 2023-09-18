Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory

Barcelona head coach Xavi summed up the results of his team's crushing victory over Betis (5:0).

The meeting took place as part of the fifth round of La Liga.

"The match wasn't perfect, but it was great. I'm pleased with how enthusiastically our players played, they enjoyed the game. It felt like we were playing at the Camp Nou. We had a lot of great moments - that's what we we want to see.

With the exception of Yamal, all four players from our attacking group scored goals, which is ideal. We also scored a goal from a free kick. We scored five goals at home and didn't concede. Betis only had one dangerous moment, but overall we played a quality match.

We worked on pressing and knew that the opponent would play very wide. The first goal was very important, Joao Cancelo played well. We shouldn't allow our opponents to create so many chances. Betis could have scored first. We must not lower our standards. In this match we were a little closer to the Barcelona we want to see,” Xavi was quoted as saying by Marca.