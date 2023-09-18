RU RU NG NG
Main News Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory

Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory

Football news Today, 05:54
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory

Barcelona head coach Xavi summed up the results of his team's crushing victory over Betis (5:0).

The meeting took place as part of the fifth round of La Liga.

"The match wasn't perfect, but it was great. I'm pleased with how enthusiastically our players played, they enjoyed the game. It felt like we were playing at the Camp Nou. We had a lot of great moments - that's what we we want to see.

With the exception of Yamal, all four players from our attacking group scored goals, which is ideal. We also scored a goal from a free kick. We scored five goals at home and didn't concede. Betis only had one dangerous moment, but overall we played a quality match.

We worked on pressing and knew that the opponent would play very wide. The first goal was very important, Joao Cancelo played well. We shouldn't allow our opponents to create so many chances. Betis could have scored first. We must not lower our standards. In this match we were a little closer to the Barcelona we want to see,” Xavi was quoted as saying by Marca.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:35 Instead of the Inter Miami match. Messi attended his son's training session Football news Today, 06:10 UEFA told when Russia will return to world football Football news Today, 05:54 Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory Football news Today, 03:46 Arsenal are preparing a new contract for an important first-team player Football news Today, 03:38 Mudryk received the worst mark for the match with Bournemouth Football news Today, 03:04 37 different players played for Chelsea in the first team in 2023 Football news Today, 02:30 Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona Football news Today, 02:10 Arteta spoke about Arsenal's toughest victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:55 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad
Sport Predictions
Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023