With love for the fans, with cunning for the management! ter Stegen addresses Barcelona supporters

The German goalkeeper of Catalonia's Barcelona has gone... on medical leave.

Details: Today, 33-year-old Marc-André ter Stegen published a message to Barcelona fans, in which he clearly explained the situation surrounding the scandal with head coach Hansi Flick, and also revealed details about his future with the club:

"I wear the colors and jersey of Barcelona with great pride – on the pitch or off it, in moments of triumph and in difficult times. Today is a personally tough day for me. Physically and mentally, I feel in excellent shape, although, unfortunately, I am still struggling with pain.

After intensive consultations with Barcelona's medical team and external experts, I have concluded that the fastest and safest way for me to achieve a full recovery is back surgery. After my last back surgery, I returned to the pitch after 66 days, almost two months. This time, doctors believe a full three months are required for complete safety.

Emotionally, it pains me not to be able to support the team during this period, but fortunately, the rehabilitation is treatable, and the recovery plan is clear. I will keep you updated on my progress and want to sincerely thank all of you, dear Barça fans, for always being there. Don't worry, I will be back," ter Stegen wrote on his social media page X.