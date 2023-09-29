With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi

On September 29th, a match from the 8th round of the Saudi Arabian football championship took place between the clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab. The game concluded with a scoreline of 2-0 in favor of the league leaders.

In the 37th minute, the illustrious Brazilian forward Neymar, who plays for the home team, was unable to capitalize on a penalty opportunity.

During the second half, Neymar showcased his prowess by providing an exquisite assist to Kalidou Koulibaly, executing a precise corner kick. This contribution saw the scoreline change to 1-0 in the 68th minute.

Eight minutes later, the former Fulham player Aleksandar Mitrovic increased the lead for Al-Hilal following a remarkable display of skill by Neymar inside the opponent's penalty area.

Currently, Al-Hilal sits atop the Saudi Arabian championship table with 20 points after 8 rounds. Their closest pursuers, Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun, both have 19 points. In the 4th position stands Al-Nasr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saudi Arabian Championship. September 29. 8th Round

Al-Hilal - Al-Shabab - 2:0

Goals: Koulibaly, 68, Mitrovic, 76

Other match results of the day:

Al-Taai - Al-Nasr - 1:2

Al-Fayha - Al-Ittihad - 0:0

Al-Hazm - Al-Taawoun - 1:3

The championship standings table:

23-24 | Saudi Pro League 🇸🇦 | Table ⚽️



This is how the table looks like after today’s results. pic.twitter.com/5t9lkqgNU0 — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) September 29, 2023